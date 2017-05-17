Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again

By BBC

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars in 2018.

The late-night talk show host said: “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

He was referring to this year’s infamous mix-up, in which La La Land was mistakenly announced as best picture winner instead of Moonlight.

No-one has hosted the Oscars in back-to-back years since Billy Crystal in 1997-98.

Kimmel’s return was announced by Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs on Tuesday.

Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will also be back to produce the show.

“Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning,” Boone Isaacs said.

“And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history.”

Kimmel later tweeted: “Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope).”

The 90th Oscars will be held in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on 4 March 2018.