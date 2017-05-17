Kenya Joins China as world breathes life to “Road & Belt” mechanism

By Eric Biegon in Beijing, China.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among 29 heads of states who converged in Beijing to breathe new life into China’s One Belt One Road Economic Belt Initiative.

The two-day international conference, which was being held for the first time since it was proposed by Chinese president Xi Jinping in 2013, has been described as hugely successful given that member countries have adopted a mechanism through which they will cooperate to achieve mutual development.

In a joint communiqué delivered by the Chinese president after the belt and road roundtable talks, the leaders of the 30 countries represented and three major regional and international organizations resolved to adopt the initiative as an avenue through which the 68 countries and organizations which have enlisted will engage.

“We are mindful that the world economy is undergoing profound changes, presenting both opportunities and challenges. This is an area of opportunity, where countries continue to aspire for peace, development, and cooperation.” Said the statement read by President Xi.

Project of the Century

In his opening speech, the Chinese leader emphasized the universal role of the initiative in the development of the world terming it a “project of the century.” He would immediately announce that his government had increased funding towards the One Belt One Road projects to the tune of 8.7 billion US dollars to assist countries and international organizations within the framework.

Xi, the president of the second largest economy in the world, was however insistently clear that focus must henceforth shift towards alleviating rising poverty.

“We welcome bilateral, triangular, regional and multilateral cooperation where countries place emphasis on eradicating poverty, creating jobs, addressing the consequences of international financial crises, promoting sustainable development and advancing market-based industrial transformation and economic diversification.” He said.

Kenya and the region

His sentiments received support from world leaders who have so far signed into the scheme. Indeed, Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta said the initiative will open up trade and investment opportunities besides ignition of Africa’s own regional cooperation plans.

“The Belt and Road initiative gives our continent the opportunity to make a paradigm shift. Post-colonial Africa has been stuck in a rut,” said the President.

Speaking at the close of the forum at the Yangi Lake international convention center, Kenyatta said the Initiative is a vision for long-term cooperation. In his opinion, the One Belt One Road mechanism has the potential of injecting “positive energy” in promoting international economic cooperation if Africa seizes the opportunities it provides.

For this reason, Kenyatta rallied leaders from the continent to embrace the initiative even as he lauded China’s central role in championing a shared economic future.

“Being part of One Belt allows the continent to move to a new platform, through which global collaboration will allow for value-addition, innovation, and increased prosperity,” said President Kenyatta.

The only other African leader who graced the forum, Ethiopian Prime Minister Haile Mariam Desalegn said many developing countries, especially in Africa, continue to view China as a successful economic model and a reliable partner in the fight against poverty and the quest for prosperity.

“We need to see no further than China and its achievements over the past few decades to appreciate the advantage of an open approach to economic growth and prosperity.” He said

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres was also here and heaped praises on the Chinese-backed economic model as one that will fast-track realization of Millennium Development Goals.

“China has become a central pillar of multilateralism. This initiative will help developing countries achieve faster growth and better meet the UN 2030 agenda of sustainable development.” The UN boss noted.

Five-Pronged Strategy

At the center of the resolutions adopted during the two-day meeting, the parties involved affirmed their shared commitment to build an open economy, ensure free and inclusive trade, oppose all forms of protectionism including in the framework of the belt and road initiative.

The leaders said they will endeavor to promote a universal, rules-based, open, non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system with ETO at its core.

Among other things, the mechanism will specifically agitate policy coordination, connectivity of infrastructure and facilities, unimpeded trade, financial integration and closer people to people ties. All these, according to China, will be achieved through a consultative process and joint efforts, with the goal of bringing benefits to all.

The drafters of this five-pronged strategy hold the view that the above-stated components will give birth to a community of shared interests, shared responsibility and a shared future to countries along the Belt & Road routes, with a combined population of 4.4 billion people.

From the look of things, Africa stands to benefit given that OBOR leaders have given it much focus, calling for the strengthening of physical, institutional and people to people connectivity among countries.

The leaders were categorical that the least developed countries, the landlocked developing countries, small island developing states and middle-income countries deserve special attention to remove bottlenecks of development and achieve effective connectivity.

