KWS conducts census in the Mara-Serengeti

By Beth Nyaga/ Stanley Mbugua

A two week aerial count of elephants and buffalos in the Mara-Serengeti is being conducted jointly by The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI), Narok County Government and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Kenya).

The organizations will carry out the census fron 17th May to the 28th of may.

The area covers roughly 12,500 square kilometers.

The excise was flaged off by off by WWF and KWS officials at Gerald Bosire at Ewaso Nyiro air strip,.

According to Gerald Bosire of WWF, the excise is aimed at determining the number of elephants and buffalos which are within the Mara and Serengeti ecosystems.

Bosire says the reason they are doing this excise jointly with the Tanzanian government is to make sure there is no double count of the elephants which migrate from Tanzania to Kenya.

In the last census that was carried out in 2014, both the Mara and Serengeti had 7500 elephants, 6000 in the Serengeti ecosystem and 1500 in Mara.

Brian Hith, who has been working for the Maasai Mara Conservation for 50 years, says Kenyan wild animals are on the decline by more than 60%.

Brian attributes this decline on land decreasing hence causing human-wildlife conflict.

“Early 1970, Kenya had 158,000 elephants and while in 1990 the elephants were only 20,000 saying something needed to be done,” Brian said.

Shadrack Ngene Assistance Director Ecological monitoring in KWS says after the excise, they will do analysis to know whether there is decline of wildlife or increase within Mara-Serengeti ecosystem.

He said they have divided the area in blocks to make sure each team will be within a certain block with one aircraft for the excise to be smoothly.