Loopholes cost water sector Ksh 6.7B, PS Sigor

By Beth Nyaga

Water produced for distribution but not accounted for in revenue collection reverses the sectors gains towards universal provision of the commodity to citizens.

State Department for Water Services Principal Secretary Professor Fred Sigor says such loopholes are costing the sector Ksh 6.7 billion stunting its growth in the countrywide distribution.

Water Service providers have been urged to work with county governments in ensuring they record commensurate revenues to the water they supply if the sector is to progressively achieve its mission in availing the precious commodity.

Speaking during a one day workshop meant to draft the national policy on non revenue water policy, PS Sigor noted that the loss of billions annually has blurred the country’s vision of realizing water access for all.

The water service providers however noted that advanced measures were now in place to ensure clients got value for their money.

According to Article 43 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, every person in has the right to clean and safe water in adequate quantities and to reasonable standards of sanitation.