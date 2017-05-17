Measure of relief as subsidised Unga begins to hit the stores

By Victor Muyakane

After the government announced that subsidised maize flour can now be accessed at major stores across the country, a spot-check shows that the maize flour is slowly hitting shelves of major retail stores across the country.

Approximately 40% of the retail chains have received the flour in Nairobi alone.

Agriculture CS Willy Bett went round the city a day after the announcement to assess the uptake of the subsidised flour.

The maize imported from Mexico was meant to cushion Kenyans from the escalating cost of living that had seen Ugali put in a rather irregular appearance on the tables of most Kenyan households.

While Kenyans are lauding the move to bring down the cost of Ugali, they want the government to also rein in the cost of other basic commodities that have continued to rise such as sugar and milk.

The Cereal Millers Association is assuring Kenyans that the subsidized maize will be availed in almost all supermarkets by Friday the 19th of this month.

The association says some of its members loaded the maize for upcountry transport on Wednesday morning, assuring Kenyans that the subsidised flour will be available countrywide just as soon as the logistics can be arranged.

The government has announced along with the news of the subsidized flour that the commodity shall become available can all supermarkets and retail outlets or all kinds countrywide by latest end of day Sunday 21st May.