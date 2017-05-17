Media houses violating water shed period warned

By John Kioria

The Kenya Film and Classification Board wants all media houses to pull down adverts containing adult content currently running on screens and submit them for vetting.

The board’s Chairperson Ezekiel Mutua says he will crack hard on violators of the water shed period with a directive that every advertisement goes through the board for classification.

Following the ruling by the High court last week affirming KFCB’s ban on beer adverts during the water shed period, any beer, condom or betting adverts will consequently be aired after the water shed period.

KFC intends to extend the crackdown to night clubs, discotheques and matatus accused of screening lewd videos.