NCIC warns NASA against inciting public

By Samson Kitavi

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has warned the opposition coalition NASA against making utterances that may compromise the confidence of Kenyans in the electoral body IEBC ahead of the August polls.

Commission Chairperson Francis ole Kaparo is accusing the opposition of allegedly undermining and intimidating independent institutions saying they should be allowed to freely do their work.

Kaparo is accusing NASA leaders of alleged attempt to poison the electoral atmosphere ahead of the August polls.

He is calling for respect to the country’s constitutionally established independent institutions.

IEBC has gone to the court of appeal to challenge a ruling by the High Court that gave constituency returning officers the powers to declare presidential results instead of the electoral body chairman.

NCIC has in the meantime warned politicians against making statements implying that they already have the numbers to win the next polls long before the elections are held.