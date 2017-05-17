Posta Pamzo named KPL coach of the month

By KBC Reporter

Posta Rangers tactician Sammy ‘ Pamzo’ Omollo has been named Kenyan premier league April coach of the month.

Omollo’s Rangers currently occupy second position in the Kenyan Premier League after losing the top position to Gor Mahia a week ago.

In April, ‘Pamzo’ registered four victories in the league to bag the award on a unanimous decision. Rangers beat Western Stima, Mathare United, Kariobangi Sharks and Sony Sugar.

Over that time Rangers only played to draws against Kakamega Homeboyz and AFC Leopards.

During that remarkable phase, Rangers occupied top spot standings and only relinquished their position to Gor Mahia FC following two successive draws in the latest KPL rounds.

Having previously won the league with Tusker, Pamzo has helped transform rangers to Title contenders as they sit just three points behind leaders Gor Mahia.

The coach walked away with 75, 000 shillings and a customized trophy while the team received 50,000 shillings.

The March award was won by Gor Mahia’s Jose Fereira.