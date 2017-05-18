90 Kgs of maize to be sold at Ksh 2,300

By Roncliffe Odit

The government will now supply millers with maize at 2300 shilling per 90 kilograms bag to ensure the subsidized maize flour reaches all parts of the country.

To maintain the cost at 90 shillings the government will also facilitate transport of the subsidized maize to the millers.

The announcement came as the ministry was put on the spot in parliament to explain the cause of the shortage of maize in the country and give details of the controversial importation of the Mexican maize.

Agriculture CS Willy Bett and his PS Richard Lesiyampe were on Thursday at pains to respond to a catafalque of question surrounding the importation of Mexican maize when they appeared before the parliamentary committee on agriculture.

The situation almost degenerated into name calling when some members of the committee felt the CS and his PS were avoiding real issues surrounding the maize.

Legislators wanted the CS to provide a list of all the millers involved in the importation and beneficiaries of the ongoing subsidy programme.

The MPs also put to task the CS to explain the mechanisms that were used to arrive at the subsidized flour that brought the cost of a 2kg packet from 150 shillings to 90 shillings.

Bett said three private millers, Kitui Flour Mills, Pembe Flour Mills and Hydery Limited imported the maize following the tax exemption notice on the commodity.

Meanwhile the government will now sell maize to millers at subsidized price and to ensure that the price remains at the agreed 90 shillings par 2kg packet, the minister will also transport the maize to millers.