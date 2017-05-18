Govt urged to increase agricultural funding

By Benson Rioba

The government should increase funding to agriculture to boost production to reduce costs spent on food imports, say COMESA officials.

The officials also believe countries should source for supplies from member states that had surplus to support farmers from the bloc market their produce.

As the government seeks to stabilize the rocketing prices of maize flour, sugar and other essential commodities through imports, experts say the food deficit could easily be filled from regional countries especially from the COMESA trading bloc.

Though last year’s drought affected most African countries, COMESA officials believe some African countries have a maize surplus that Kenya could source the grain from.

They believe the government could help forestall the situation from recurring by channeling more money to local small and medium scale farmers to boost food production.

Currently COMESA countries spend 3 trillion shillings annually on food imports; cash that could be spend on mechanizing agriculture to boost production.

African countries were urged to ease cross border trade restrictions to help farmers’ access new markets.