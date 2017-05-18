Kiambu doctors still on strike citing unpaid dues

By Victor Muyakane

More than 350 doctors in Kiambu County are still on strike over unpaid dues, 2 months after the historic 100 day strike ended after a deal was struck.

The doctors are accusing the County Government of failing to release their salaries as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Cleopa Mailu has maintained that the National Treasury released the money and disbursed it to respective counties.

In an advert in a local daily, the MoH rebuffed the claims and stated that 3.2 billion shillings have been disbursed to counties to cater for salaries of doctors and nurses from 1st January to June 30th 2017.

However, to the doctors in Kiambu County, the reality appears to be quite different and they say efforts to negotiate with the county government have proved futile.

The doctors also want the return to work formula signed in order to address the issue of promotions.

On their part, the Council of Governors has denied claims it has received money intended for doctors salaries for the entire period they were on strike.

Thousands of doctors working in Kenya’s public hospitals ended a 100-day strike on March 15th after reaching a deal with the national government.