Presidential candidates to submit supporter list by Monday

By Beth Nyaga

All presidential candidates have until Monday to submit their list of 2000 supporters from at least 24 counties to the country’s electoral body in print and excel between 18th – 22nd May.

Through a statement, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said supporters of independent presidential candidates must not belong to any political party.

The electoral body further said that for party sponsored presidential candidates, the supporters must be registered party members of their respective party.

For other elective seats for independent candidates, supporters may or may not be members of a political party but the proposer and seconder must not belong to any political party.

Conversely, for other elective seats for party sponsored candidates, the proposer and seconder must be members of their respective political party.

The 2017 General Election is the most contested in Kenya’s history.

While President Uhuru Kenyatta (Jubilee Party) and Raila Odinga (National Super Alliance/ODM) are the candidates to watch, below are the other 16 aspirants who are hoping to unseat the incumbent:

Professor Michael Wainaina – PhD – Independent Presidential Candidate Peter Ondeng – Restore and Build Kenya Party Abduba Dida – Tunza Coalition Kennedy Mongare – Federal Party of Kenya. Ekuru Aukot – Thirdway Alliance Party. Joe Nyaga – Independent Presidential Candidate Nazlin Umar – Independent Presidential Candidate Cyrus Jirongo- UDP Party Robert ukhwana Juma- Independent Japheth Kaviinga -Independent Nixon Kukuboh -Independent Joseph Musyoka -Independent Erastus Nyamera -Independent Stephen Owoko – Independent Peter Osotsi- Independent

The General Election is scheduled to take place on August 8 2017.