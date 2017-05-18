Raila faults IEBC over use of ID’s

By Samson Kitavi

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of circumventing the law by insisting the use of the National Identity card in the ongoing voter verification exercise.

Raila who visited the old Kibera primary school polling centre to verify his registration details said IEBC should retract the requirement.

Here he went through the prerequisite process, but lacked one document, the National Identity card, with the verification clerk insisting that it was a must.

After moments of consultations, Raila was allowed to verify his details and were eventually in order.

Speaking after the exercise, Raila faulted IEBC of misleading its ground officers on the use of ID’s in the voter verification, insisting that the document was not even necessary during the general election.

He took a swipe at the interior cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery for insinuating that NASA was doing bad politics on the claim that it had 10 million votes in its basket.

Elsewhere Maendeleo chap chap party leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has condemned the opposition coalition NASA for threatening to boycott election if an appeal by IEBC over results declaration is sustained.

In Muranga, a group dubbed Mt Kenya jubilee caucus has demanded to be actively involved in presidential campaigns in efforts to lock out imposters.

The group accused the Party’s secretary general Raphael Tuju for ignoring the plight of the county officials during the just concluded nominations.

In Wajir, Jubilee team has officially launched the campaign team to face the incumbent team under the ODM.

Elsewhere Narc Kenya leader and Kirinyaga governor aspirant Martha Karua has finally unveiled Kirinyaga central MP Joseph Gitari as her running mate.

Karua will square it out with the incumbent Joseph Ndathi and Jubilee nominee Ann Waiguru.