Tuwei pleads for athletes to participate in elections while in London

By Buckley Fedha

Athletics Kenya President retired Lt. Gen Jackson Tuwei has appealed to IEBC to make special provision to allow Kenyan athletes participating in the IAAF World Championships in London to vote during the August General Elections while in the United Kingdom.

Tuwei says they had petitioned through the Ministry of Sports to find ways in which the athletes who will be on national duty would vote at the Kenyan High Commission in London.

Meanwhile Tuwei has confirmed that 122 countries have confirmed participation at the 2017 IAAF World under 18 Championships to be hosted at Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium from July 12th to 16th.

There were fears that many countries would withdraw from the competition after six major nations pulled out including defending champions USA, New Zealand and Switzerland.