We are keen on content countrywide, KFCB says

By KBC Reporter/Grace Maina

The Kenya Film Clasification Board (KFCB) Director Ezekiel Mutua has confirmed that they won’t relent in ensuring that there is clean content for public from all entertainment quarters.

Addressing the media after a meeting with the Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua, he said that they have come to an understanding and have formed a well stipulated MOU with the county to ensure adequate entertainment.

Mutua hailed Machakos County for being in the fore front of ensuring that they have recreational venues such as the People’s Park that has hosted various entertainment events within and outside the country.

“We are setting up a cinema hall in the whole county whereby Isiolo will be the pioneer project followed by Machakos County where people will enjoy watching films that include moral and social activities as it was in the 90s, with vans being procured for all 47 counties” Mutua added.

Mutua says that the first budget will require a Ksh50 million budget for the pioneering project although they are in collaboration with other stake holders.

As he toured the Machakos People’s Park, Ezekiel congratulated the Machakos County government for setting up facilities that can be used for production and building talent for the youth saying that Kenya is investing in talent and more so, theatre​.