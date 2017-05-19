Kenya sports federations plead with govt not to pass Betting Control Bill

By Fredrick Muoki

Four Kenya sports federations sponsored by Sportpesa have pleaded with the government not to pass the Betting Control Bill into law.

This is after the company issued letters to the various federations that it will terminate their contracts if the government passes the bill into law.

Barely a day after Sportpesa issued letters to the Kenya Motorsports federation, Kenya Rugby Union, Football Kenya Federation, AFC Leopards SC, Gor Mahia FC, the Boxing Association among other sports organizations that it sponsors, the various federations have come together to plead with the government not to pass the betting control bill into law.

The Government through the Treasury CS, Henry Rotich in his proposed budget, suggested increase in taxation to betting and gaming companies.

The plan made to impose a 50% tax on the gross revenue of the betting companies will greatly affect their revenue.

The government is set to discuss about the bill that was raised by deputy minority chief whip, in the National Assembly, Jakoyo Midiwo.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Nairobi Governor’s cup have received a financial boost from the Nairobi Liquor licensing board and the Nairobi County government to a tune of 10million shillings.

With the final for the Governor’s cup scheduled for 21st July this year, the amount that will be shared among winners in each category has also been increased from one million to 4.25 million shillings.

The runners up price has also been increased from 500,000 shillings to 1.7 million shillings.

The semifinal sub county league matches will be staged at different stadia in Nairobi within a span of two weeks.