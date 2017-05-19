Labour Party endorses President Kenyatta’s re-election bid

By PSCU/ Beth Nyaga

Ababu Namwamba’s Labour Party of Kenya today endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s candidature for the August polls, becoming the seventh party outside Jubilee to do so.

Accepting the endorsement at Kenyatta International Convention Centre where the Labour Party held its National Delegates Conference, President Kenyatta said he was focused on working with people who want to contribute to development and the transformation path the country has embarked on.

“We are ready to work together with all Kenyans who seek solutions to the challenges facing the country not those who only dwell on criticism and pointing fingers for petty short-term political gains,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “We can’t live in the negative past – which by the way has been shaped by those (the opposition) who are now criticizing us.”

The President said the ideals of justice, unity and equality that the Labour Party of Kenya upholds are similar to those of the Jubilee Party which seeks to transform the country for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“We are a Government that listens and is sensitive to the plight of the citizens. That is why we have concentrated on rolling out devolution in earnest to ensure resources get to the grassroots and uplift the lives of Kenyans,” President Kenyatta said.

He said while his Administration was busy providing free maternity, paying exams fees for candidates in primary and secondary schools, providing modern medical equipment to hospitals in every county among other initiatives to improve the lives of Kenyans, the opposition was only focused on preaching tribalism and hatred.

“Tribalism, hatred and threats will not take this country anywhere,” President Kenyatta said.

The President also lambasted the opposition for its continued criticism of the Government over measures that have been taken to lower the prices of maize flour, saying the opposition is only out to gain political mileage but do not have the interests of Kenyan at heart.

“They were blaming the Government for the rising cost of maize flour, but now that we have worked hard and brought down the prices they are saying money has been stolen. Was it really about the price of maize flour or opposition propaganda to gain political mileage?” President Kenyatta posed.

Mr Namwamba, the Labour Party leader and Budalangi MP, said his party’s resolve to support President Kenyatta’s re-election is “a choice of real progress over lies and propaganda” of the opposition.

He said his party has never shied away from shaping the destiny of the country and that is why it has endorsed President Kenyatta’s candidature for the August polls.

“We have seen what the President has done in the last four years and we are committed to supporting that progress. That is why we have taken a stand to challenge the narrative of isolation and falsehood propagated by the opposition,” the Budalangi legislator said.

He added: “We have chosen to be a solution to the challenges facing the country instead of being part of the problem like the opposition.”

The Labour Party leaders said it was also for leaders to branded traitors when they differ with the Opposition saying “the narrative propagated over the years that if you do not support a certain person you are a traitor is complete hogwash that has to change”.

Other speakers were Labour Party Chairperson Dr Julia Ojiambo and Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju among others