Matiangi: Learning institutions to close for two weeks ahead of elections

By KBC Reporter

All learning institutions including universities, colleges, primary and secondary schools across the country will only be closed for two weeks beginning 4th of August to ensure safety of learners during the electioneering period.

The break which will facilitate seamless voting exercise will not interfere or occasion change of school calendar and term dates.

While issuing stern warning to all institution managers and all schools heads to avoid negligence in their work, Education cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi reiterated the need for all heads of learning institutions to work closely with their counterpart at the ministry of interior to ensure learners safety during electioneering period.

The cabinet secretary was speaking during the launch of report of school unrests in the country and the ministry of education preparedness for general elections.