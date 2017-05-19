Tottenham to keep key players, says coach

By Richard Munga

Tottenham Hotspurs coach Mauricio Pochettino has said the team will keep their key players after they thrashed 2015/16 League winner Leicester City 6-1 Thursday night at the King Power Stadium.

England forward Harry Kane scored four times in the rout to go top of the Premier League scoring charts on 26 goals, two more than 2nd placed Romelu Lukaku who has 24 goals, with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez oming in 3rd with 23 goals.

Kane moved one goal better than his tally last season, when he won the Golden Boot by a single striker better than Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy. The hat trick was also the fifth of his career in the Premier League. He’s the first Tottenham player to accomplish the feat and also the third-youngest after Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.

In addition to that Kane became the fifth Tottenham player to score four in a game, joining Jermain Defoe, Robbie Keane, Dimitar Berbatov and Jurgen Klinsmann.

South Korean International Heung-Min Son netted the other two goals for Spurs.

There have been reports that clubs in the English Premier League and around Europe are interested in Kane, along with the likes of Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld.

Spurs’ win over Leicester City was their 25th victory of the Premier League season and moves them to 83 points.