DP Ruto arrives in Tanzania for EAC summit

By Lynace Mwashigadi

Deputy President William Ruto is in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the 18th Ordinary East African Community Heads of State Summit.

The summit that will be attended by all East African heads of state is expected to consider a report of the European Union-East African community Economic Partnership Agreement and the Sustainable Financing Mechanism for the Community.

Top on the agenda of the summit is the consideration of a report of EU-EAC Economic Partnership Agreement and Sustainable Financing Mechanism for the Community.

The Summit will also consider the status of the EAC Political Federation, the appointment of a Deputy Secretary General from Tanzania and the appointment of a Judge from South Sudan to the First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice.

The Summit will also receive a report on the road map for the accelerated integration of South Sudan into the EAC, and consider progress report on the implementation framework for the EAC Institutional Review.

Also on the agenda include a progress report on the verification exercise for the admission of the Republic of Somalia into the EAC; a report on the modalities for promotion of motor vehicle assembly in the region and to reduce the importation of used motor vehicles from outside the Community, and; a report on the review on the textile and leather sector with a view to phasing out importation of used textiles and footwear.

The Summit will consider assenting to Bills passed by the East African Legislative Assembly and will also present awards to the winners of the EAC Students Essay, 2016.

The Summit will also declare the transformation of the EAC into a Common Higher Education Area. The Summit is being preceded by the 34th Extraordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers.