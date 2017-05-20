EACC detectives arrest Nandi county official

By Aska Khamis

A senior Nandi County government official engineer Alex Buigut, was on Friday night arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over graft allegations and 5.74 million shillings recovered in his residence.

Several documents were also recovered during the raid. Bieigut is the Nandi County Chief Officer in charge of roads and infrastructure.

EACC deputy director in charge of North Rift region Enoch Otiko, told journalists that investigations commenced last year following several complaints by contractors and members of public that there were no projects going on in the County.

He said that a total of 5.74 million and tender documents related to 120 road projects was recovered during the raid at an apartment in Langas Estate.

He said that they would be studying the documents before giving a detailed report on the incident.

Earlier, there was drama at the Eldoret’s EACC office after the county official entered one of the rooms and threw an empty bottle at journalists who were on his trail.

Otiko said they are investigating other cases in all the six counties in the North Rift region. The county government has come under sharp criticism over public funds mismanagement allegations.