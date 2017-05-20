Independent candidates endorse Uhuru, form association

By Margaret Kalekye



Independent candidates in the August elections now want to be recognized as a political coalition and will forward a memorandum to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission over the same.

The group which has united under the Kenya Alliance of Independent Candidates (KAIC) also wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to partner with them saying they will support his re-election.

They said they will campaign for Uhuru’s re-election just like their counterparts in Jubilee saying they should not be treated as outsiders

The over 4,500 candidates met Saturday at the Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi where they endorsed President Kenyatta as their presidential candidate.

The aspirants said they had come together to spell out their agenda as well as address their common challenges.

The meeting brought together losers in the Jubilee party nominations held recently among them Peter Kenneth and William Kabogo.

Kabogo who lost his Kiambu gubernatorial bid to Ferdinand Waititu said they were ready to face their opponents adding they were giving Kenyans an opportunity to pick their choice of leaders.

“Kenyans have decided, they will choose leaders not political parties” he said.

Elsewhere, Jubilee nominees from 11 counties in Mt Kenya region have declared they are ready to face the independents.

Speaking during a meeting in Laikipia County, the aspirants said that they are not scared of the independent candidates who have branded themselves as the third force.

They said they would work on a strategy of ensuring a huge turnout of voters in the region during the August polls.

Their spokesperson Amos Kimunya who is the Jubilee MP nominee for Kipipiri constituency however welcomed any candidate supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

Kimunya exuded confidence that they will win the elections since they had been given the mandate by the electorate to represent them.

He reiterated that over 60 percent of the people in the region voted for them, a clear indication he said that they had the backing of the majority.

The former Finance minister in the Kibaki administration added that they will be holding joint rallies starting this Monday in Murang’a to drum up support for the party.

Kirinyaga gubernatorial nominee Ann Waiguru called on the NASA coalition to stop inciting Kenyans against the electoral body IEBC.

She said Jubilee will carry the day come August 8th. The sentiments were echoed by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who together with Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu were the conveners of the meeting.

The leaders were drwan from Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Laikipia, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nakuru , Nairobi and Nyandarua.