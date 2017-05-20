Kenya 7s loses opening match to South Africa

By Buckley Fedha

The Kenya national rugby sevens team, Saturday afternoon, lost their opening group match 12-10 to world champions South Africa as the final leg of the 2016-2017 HSBC Sevens World Series season kicked off in London.

After a disappointing season, the Kenyan team was looking to end on a high and scored the first try of the match through Billy Odhiambo.

South Africa however staged a comeback and leveled the score at 5-5 at half time before cruising to a 12-5 lead in the second period.

Nelson Oyoo earned Kenya the second try but Sammy Oliech missed the conversion as Kenya narrowly fell 12-10 to the series champions.

Kenya is currently playing USA in the second match before ending the pool matches against Wales Saturday night.