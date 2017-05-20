Safaricom opens regional hub for eastern Kenya

By Margaret Kalekye/Release

Safaricom has opened its 45th shop in Kitengela town and unveiled its Nairobi East Regional Office as part of its ongoing strategy to increase customer touch points.

The Nairobi East Regional Office, situated at the Sameer Business Park will act as a hub for the wider Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties as well as the nearby Kajiado county and neighbouring parts of Nairobi.

“By decentralizing our operations and increasing our touch points, we aim to serve our customers even better and enhance relationships as we continue on our mission to transform lives,” said Steve Okeyo, Director – Regional Sales and Operations, Safaricom.

To support the regional centre, the Kitengela shop will become the eighth standalone shop located in the region.

In line with expanding population growth in the area, the shop will enhance customer experience while allowing customers to access Safaricom products and services conveniently.

In addition to the shops in the area, customers will also be able to access customer care services from 14 new care desks that have been set up in high population areas in the territory.

The initiatives are part of Safaricom’s regional strategy that has seen it create regional hubs across the country which are managed by a dedicated senior management team.

Already, Safaricom has officially opened similar regional headquarters at the Coast and in the Rift Valley regions. Plans are under way to do the same for offices in the Nyanza and Western regions, the greater Nairobi West area, and Northern Kenya as well as Mt. Kenya regions.