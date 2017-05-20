Transport CS says impact of Belt and Road initiative already being felt

By Eric Biegon in Beijing, China

This week, the world’s focus was beaming towards Beijing for the reason that a hugely historical event was taking place in China’s capital.

Governments, international and regional organizations were conglomerating here to solemnize the birth of One Belt One Road development program.

Key officials from the United Nations, World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund were also here. Not to mention Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia were represented by none other than their heads of states. They were among the 29 world leaders invited by Chinese president Xi Jinping to grace the first ever OBOR forum. But they were not alone, as they were accompanied by high-powered delegations of ministers and technocrats.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was accompanied by Transport, Energy, Industrialization and Foreign affairs cabinet secretaries. The country’s chief legal adviser, attorney general Githu Muigai was also present.

According to Transport CS James Macharia, whose docket superintends infrastructural projects, Kenya is highly privileged to have been invited to take part in the forum. In his opinion, the gesture was enormously significant in every aspect.

“It basically demonstrates the kind of success we have achieved as a country to be informed in terms of matters to do with infrastructure.” He said

He lauded the leadership of the People’s Republic of China for hosting the event which he said was crucial in deliberations regarding ways in which countries can collaborate to create integration through the proposed One Belt One Road concept.

He was, however, quick to point out that the Belt and Road was no longer an idea but a living framework, even as he disclosed that infrastructural developments in East Africa featured prominently during the round-table talks involving 68 countries and international organizations which have so far enlisted in the program.

“For us, it is no longer a concept because already we have done infrastructure development to demonstrate that One Belt One road is underway.” He noted.

This he said is demonstrated by the construction of Standard Gauge Railway line connecting Mombasa and Nairobi. The soon-to-be commissioned multi-million shilling SGR project is being developed with the help of the Chinese government.

“In the next 20 days, we shall be launching the largest ever project launched in the last 100 years in Africa. That is the SGR project which we have been eagerly waiting for.” Macharia said.

Addressing journalists in Beijing before flying back to Nairobi after the BRF meeting, the transport minister expressed confidence that through Belt and Road, Kenya is going to witness the tremendous transformation.

“It’s a demonstration that we have achieved success which can be demonstrated. It is tangible on the ground and therefore we are privileged to be part of this.” Macharia said.

The completion of SGR according to Macharia will elevate the country within the region, even as he pointed out that neighboring countries will benefit from the ongoing robust roads and railways projects being undertaken in Kenya.

“To set the benchmark, we shall be the icon in terms of regional development in infrastructure.” He said

He lauded President Kenyatta for specifically spearheading the development of the standard gauge railway line, which now awaits expansion to Kisumu and Malaba border before it is spread to Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

Kenya is expected to benefit significantly from the $8.7 billion budget set aside by the Chinese government to aid projects in developing countries which are now part of the Belt and Road framework.

