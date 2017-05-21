By PSCU

The Government has taken action to contain rising food prices, State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu has assured.

Mr Esipisu said President Uhuru Kenyatta recognised the misery caused by the strained maize production and supply of food occasioned by one of the severest droughts in the country’s history and measures have been taken to bring down the cost of maize flour.

“The bottom line for us is that unga is affordable again to the ordinary Kenyan and no matter the amount of debate or the amount of inquisition, there is likely nothing that can be done to change the fact that 2kg of Unga cost Ksh 90,” Mr Esipisu said.

To bring stability that was required in the maize flour prices, Mr Esipisu said a series of actions were taken over time and not overnight.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the G7 summit on Friday this week as Kenya continues to cement itself in the global politics.

The President will be speaking on the subject of innovation and its use as a factor of development.

The meeting that will be held in Italy according to State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu will accord President Kenyatta the opportunity to engage directly with the world on issue of pan africanism and securing the region.

Kenya, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Nigeria have been invited to represent the interests of the continent and Esipisu said President Kenyatta will use the high-level profile event to showcase Kenya’s achievements over time and also show Africa’s interest in a way that is readily digestible on the global stage.

President Kenyatta has been invited to speak specifically on “the timeliness and challenges brought about by innovation as a factor of economic growth and development in Africa.”

Esipisu said this is a massive recognition of the strides that Kenya is making.