Kalonzo Musyoka still listed as a presidential candidate by IEBC

By Lola Nanjala

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the only Presidential candidate who has submitted the name of his running mate for the August general elections out of the 19 candidates who are running for the Presidency.

In a list prepared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from the names submitted by parties and independent candidates on the 16th of May, President Kenyatta’s party Jubilee has submitted William Ruto’s name as Kenyatta’s running mate.

The opposition flagbearer Raila Odinga does not have a running mate as Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka appears among those listed as Presidential candidates.

Presidential candidates according to the least include Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga of ODM, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Abduba Dida of Alliance for Real Change, Juma Justus Onyango of Justice and Freedom Party, Maendeleo Democratic Party’s Musungu Amram Nyambuku, Lawyer Ekuru Aukot of Third Way Alliance and Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party.

Former Minister Joseph Nyaga, Professor Michael Wainaina Waweru, Peter Solomon Gichira, Michael Nyagwachi Orenge, Muthiora Eliud Kariara, Japhet Kavinga Kaluyu and Stephen Owoko Oganga appear as Independent Presidential candidates.

The 18 Political parties and candidates have until midnight to submit the names of running mates and any other missing information.

The 2017 Presidential race has attracted 19 contestants 11 of them being independent candidates.

Meanwhile, the 47 County government seats have attracted 246 candidates vying for the position of governor, while the senator position has 349 candidates.

The Women Rep. position has 327 candidates, while the Mp position has attracted 2,078 candidates. The MCA position has attracted a record 12,060 candidates. Political parties have sponsored 11,300 candidates while 3,752 candidates are Independent.

The Jubilee Party leads in the number of candidates with 1,801 followed by the Orange Democratic Movement that has 1289 candidates.

Maendeleo Chap Chap is in third position having sponsored 911 candidates while KANU is fourth with 695 candidates.

Nairobi, Kiambu and Nakuru lead the pack in the counties with the highest number of Independent candidates.