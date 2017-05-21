Kenya to host conference to boost health tourism

By Franco Kundu

Kenya is on Monday hosting an international conference to deliberate on capacities of both public and private sector and expanding the opportunities for provision of specialized healthcare.

The conference which also seeks to market the Country as a preferred health and medical travel destination seeks to identify areas of intervention to enable the Government create an enabling environment for operations.

This will also help align County strategies with national objectives.

The conference which brings together local and international health players is scheduled to be addressed by Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Cleopa Mailu and the Kenya Vision 2030 Director General Dr Julius N. Muia.

According to vision 2030, appropriate institutional and regulatory framework would help to ensure related support services by the public and business sectors provide clear leverage for exploitation of medical and health tourism potential.

Approximately 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad for health related reasons spending close to 7-10 billion shillings annually.

In recognition of the position of Nairobi as a transport hub, many patients accompanied by friends and relatives, transit through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to other destinations in search of health services.