Munya urges National Assembly to pass Division of Revenue Bill

By Asha Mwana Khamisi

The Council of Governors is urging the National Assembly to urgently pass the Division of Revenue Bill.

Speaking at Muriri in Tigania East Sub County when he met teachers from Nyambene region, Council of Governors Chair Peter Munya urged MPs to take their mandate seriously and allow the request by the Senate to increase county funds to enable County governments to effectively carry out their mandate.

Munya urged the national assembly to speed up Division of Revenue Bill because in view of upcoming elections. He said all government entities are expected to have finalized their budgets before the dissolution of Parliament and County Assemblies.

He however said County Governments have been unable to run effectively since the Division of Revenue Bill is yet to be passed.

He said the mediation on that Bill has collapsed and it is not possible to table the County Allocation of Revenue Bill before the Division of Revenue Bill is debated and enacted.

Munya said it is unfortunate that the National Assembly has even gone ahead to republish the disputed Bill which had allocated 291 billion to Counties.

Munya at the same time commended the Senate for protecting the interests of Counties.