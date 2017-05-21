‘Whether the Opposition likes or not, Kenyans will vote in August 8’: Duale

By DPPS

Jubilee leaders have told off their Opposition counterparts over threats to boycott the August General Election saying they will not stop Kenyans from voting as stipulated in the Constitution.

At the same time, Deputy President William Ruto welcomed all parties and individuals who had pledged their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re election.

Mr Ruto said it was important for Jubilee party supporters to work in harmony with anyone who backs President Kenyatta’s second term.

The leaders said the National Super Alliance (Nasa) has sensed defeat and that’s why it has resorted to threats and intimidation.

The leaders were the National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Mandera Governor Ali Roba, MPs Mahhamud Mohammed (Mandera West), Abdul-Aziz Farah (Mandera East), Mohammed Noor (Mandera North), Alice Nganga (Thika Town), Ferdinand Waititu (Kabete), Joyce Lay (Women Rep, Taita Taveta and former CIC chairman Charles Nyachae.

Addressing a rally in Mandera town attended by Mr Ruto, the leaders dared the Opposition to boycott the polls, but should know that Kenyans will vote in August 8 as stipulated in the Constitution.

“Whether the Opposition likes or not, Kenyans will vote in August 8,” said Mr Duale.

The leaders told their Opposition counterparts that they had an option of waiting up to 2022 if they were not ready for this year’s General Election.

Mr Duale said the Nasa team was no longer sincere in its demands for changes in the electoral body because it has realized that they have lost support from Kenyans.

Mr Duale said the Opposition should stop unnecessary complications on matters pertaining to IEBC.

He termed their conditions to the Government on IEBC reforms including being involved in employment of returning officers as reckless.

“Opposition leaders should stop reckless talks over the ongoing reforms at the IEBC because they are not ready for the August elections,” said Mr Duale.

Mr Ruto said the Opposition had no development agenda for Kenyans noting that they were only good in planning on how to share positions and undermine the work of the Government without giving alternative solutions to problems facing Kenyans.

The Deputy President said Jubilee was committed to uniting all the Kenya’s different ethnic communities through the formation of the new Jubilee Party that has accommodated political parties from across the country.

“Jubilee believes in politics of empowerment and jobs creation while our colleagues in the Opposition believe in the politics of power sharing, negative ethnicity and propaganda,” said the Deputy President.

Mr Ruto asked leaders including the independent candidates to work together and avoid politics that can create hatred and animosity among Kenyans.

He said the interest of common wananchi should come first but not personal interests.

“The aim of Jubilee is not interested in who gets what but its focus is on service delivery to Kenyans,” said Mr Ruto.

“As leaders we should not be obsessed the positions we will get but transform the lives of our people. That’s the dream of the Jubilee team,” added the Deputy President.

He asked Mandera leaders to put aside their political differences and work together to ensure 100 percent win for Jubilee.

Mr Ruto also said the Government will review the curfew in Mandera County during the Holy month of Ramadhan.

The curfew was imposed following a spate of killings by Al Shabaab militia.

The MPs also asked independent candidates to support President Kenyatta without conditions.

Mr Waititu said they were free to join hands with Jubilee in ensuring the win for the party.

Ms Nganga said the Opposition had sensed defeat that’s why it has resorted to threats and intimidation to independent institutions like IEBC and Judiciary.