Dubai firms leverage on Kenya’s elite

By Nicholas Nduati

Dubai based firms are banking on the country’s strategic location and friendly tax laws to attract wealthy Kenyans to invest in among others the real estate sector.

Kenya is currently the third largest trade partner in Africa for Dubai and has the fourth highest number of dollar millionaires on the continent.

In the recent past, Kenyans have been looking at Dubai as second after London when it comes to international investment.

This has been mainly driven by Dubai’s tax friendly laws, strong return on investment as well as its economic stability.

It is such signs that have seen Dubai-based firm Deyaar Development pitch camp in Kenya’s key cities to woo wealthy Kenyans seeking long-term investment opportunities.

Kenya is considered among the top five countries in Africa in terms of wealth concentration with rich Kenyans seeking investment vehicles to spread their assets.

There are 8,500 dollar millionaires in Kenya, the fourth highest in Africa, with that number expected to rise sharply over the next decade.