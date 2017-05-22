Gor remains on top of Sportpesa Premier League

By Buckley Fedha

Defending champions Tusker FC have closed the gap on Sportpesa Premier League leaders Gor Mahia following mixed results by the two sides over the weekend.

Gor Mahia collected one point from their 1-1 draw against Thika United while Tusker secured all three points in their 2-0 win over Mathare United.

Gor ensured a stay at the top of the Sportpesa Premier League table for yet another week after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Thika United over the weekend.

The one crucial point puts ‘Kogalo’ at the top of the table on 26 points, two above Ulinzi Stars and champions Tusker FC who are second and third, respectively.

Ulinzi Stars’ move to second position came at a cost to Posta Rangers’ unbeaten record which was broken on the 12th day of the 2017 season.

Posta’s loss to Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru sends them down to 4th position on 23 points, just a point above 5th placed Kariobangi Sharks who played to a goalless draw with 2009 champions Sofapaka who now occupy 6th position.

Mombasa based Bandari FC once again lost a match after falling to Zoo Kericho over the weekend and is 7th on the table with 17 points, same as 8th placed Kakamega Homeboyz.

Nzoia Sugar FC and Nakumatt wrap the ten best sides on the table with 16 points each.

Thika United, Mathare United and Western Stima sit in the relegation zone, all tied on 9 points.