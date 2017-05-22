Nanok elected Council of Governors chair

By Margaret Kalekye

Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok is the new Council of Governors Chairman.

Nanok replaces Meru Governor Peter Munya whose term has expired after serving for two years.

Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu has retained the deputy chairman post while his Kiambu counterpart William Kabogo is the New Chief whip.

Speaking after his election, Nanok pledged to continue pushing for implementation of devolution even in the face of new challenges.

“I am truly honoured to be the 3rd Chairman of the Council of Governors. We must achieve new goals and face new challenges” he said.

He added “The Council of Governors is a benchmark of good governance linking county government to the national government,”.

The outgoing chairman Peter Munya while giving a scorecard on the performance of the devolved systems of governance, said there has been tremendous improvement on service delivery to Kenyans.

Munya however called on Parliament to initiate legislations that will increase budgetary allocations to the counties to enable county governments meet devolution demands.

“Laws and policies have been passed by Parliament with provisions that infringe on and interfere with the functions of county governments” he said.

The Governors have called for an amendment to the constitution that will see county governments allocation reviewed upwards to 45 percent.

He said State agencies, corporations and regional development authorities must be restructured to align to the devolved system of government.

Over the last four years, County governments have however been rocked by allegations of corruption and mismanagement of resources.

For the better part of 2016, industrial strife by medics brought the health sector to its knees, raising queries on the ability of County governments to manage the health sector.

Until now, the Collective Bargaining Agreement between doctors and County Governments is yet to be signed, but Munya expressed confidence that outstanding issues will be resolved.

“The Council is working with all stakeholders to ensure that labour relations challenges with all health workers are addressed. Further, the Council confirms that the Doctors will be paid for the period they were on strike”.