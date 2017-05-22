National Soccer teams to have uniform kit

By Bernard Okumu

National Soccer teams will now have a uniform kit after the local soccer governing body, FKF, entered into a three year partnership with Kit manufacturer MAFRO.

The deal worth Ksh.74 million shillings will also see Kenya get paid for donning the Jerseys.

The deal with MAFRO, signed Monday at a Nairobi hotel, succeeded, after the federation had held negotiations with seven other Manufacturers and will see the relatively new Sports apparel maker supply, Harambee Starlets and Harambee Stars and the age group national sides with 600 pieces of the kits.

Harambee Stars will now play at home in Red colours whereas the away Kit will be white while in neutral situations Kenya will don Green Jerseys.

Previously Kenya has had no official kit sponsor and its choice of colours in international matches has been inconsistent.

The deal with the with the Ghanaian kit manufacturer based in Asia is will also earn Kenya a total of Ksh. 15 Million shillings, proceeds, earned for wearing the kit over the period of the agreement.

MAFRO Managing Director Mahmoud Gomda said the deal with Kenya gives them a head start in East African market as it seeks to stamp its foot in Africa.

GOMDA MAFRO kits 2 other countries in Africa: Zambia and Zimbabwe including three Zambian Premier League clubs.