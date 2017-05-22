NGO files case against NASA’s EALA nominees

By Franco Kundu

A Non-Governmental Organization Angaza Empowerment Network has filed a case in court further complicating the nomination of Kennedy Musyoka to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Parliament.

Kennedy is son to NASA running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a petition Angaza empowerment Network has accused the Wiper party for nepotism, lack of transparency and breach of gender rule.

The organization believes ODM, Wiper Party and Ford Kenya forwarded four names to parliament without undertaking consultations.

The case seeks to oblige the opposition to send 12 names to the National Assembly out of which 4 will be picked.

Angaza has cited Article 38 of the Constitution which provides that every citizen has a right to free and fair elections based on free expression of the will of the electors.

The list according to Angaza does not afford Members of Parliament with an opportunity to express their free will instead; it reduces them to be mere rubber stamps.

The opposition has also nominated Abubakar Zein Abubakar, Judith Ramaitha Pareno and Ronald Kipng’etich for the regional assembly based in Arusha Tanzania.