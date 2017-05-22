Senator Omar picks Linda Shuma as running mate

By Beth Nyaga

Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has picked hotelier Linda Shuma as his running mate, as he prepares to take on Governor Hassan Joho in the August General Election.

Omar unveiled the 39-year-old on Monday saying it is the beginning of a journey to reclaim Mombasa County from what he described as poor leadership and historical injustices.

Shuma, according to the Senator, has been involved in major projects focused on empowering women and the girl child in the area.

Shuma describes herself as being “passionate about being an agent of positive change in society, mainly through mentoring”.

“I am an excellent communicator with a network that cuts across societal divides,” she said.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business Administration (IBA).

According to Omar, the low-income earners continue to be underprivileged under the current county administration, a challenge he promises to address if elected the next Governor.

Omar also castigated the current Governor for failing to address some of the challenges facing Mombasa residents, despite falling under his mandate.

Omar is vying under the Wiper ticket while Joho will be defending his seat on an Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM).

Both are affiliate parties of the National Super Alliance (NASA), the opposition outfit fronting Raila Odinga as their presidential candidate with Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

Omar will face incumbent Governor Hassan Joho of ODM, businessman Suleiman Shahbal (Jubilee Party) and Nyali MP Hezron Awiti (Vibrant Democratic Party).