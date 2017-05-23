China’s $20mn contribution for wildlife conservation

By Eric Biegon in Beijing, China

The Chinese government has reiterated its commitment to environment and wildlife conservation by increasing funding to the sector in Kenya and Africa to $20 million.

This sum is double the amount of money the Asian economic giant had pledged in 2014.

While on a visit to Kenya, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang announced that President Xi Jinping’s administration had set aside $10 million to reinforce efforts to protect nature and wild animals.

During this time, Premier Li also made a tour around Nairobi National Park in a symbolic gesture of China’s commitment to the fight against poaching and smuggling of wildlife products to his country.

Kenya, it turned out, was the epicenter of this initiative given that China announced that it would help establish an African Ecological and Wildlife Centre in the country’s capital, Nairobi.

Soon after, the Kenya Wildlife Service disclosed that China had pledged to provide a grant to enable it to acquire surveillance and night vision equipment.

These gestures and pronouncements earned praise from local environmentalists who opined that China was finally demonstrating a commitment to environment and wildlife protection.

But it appears this was just the beginning, given that the Beijing-based administration has announced that the Kitty has been doubled from the previous $10 million to $20 million. This was disclosed by the State Forestry Administration office.

“As a responsible country, China has been seriously implementing international conventions, participating in international affairs and carrying out international cooperation and exchanges on wildlife conservation. In 2010 we announced $10 million support to Africa for conservation. We have since doubled this figure to $20 million.” Mr. Wang Weisheng, the deputy director general of Wildlife Conservation Reserves management at China’s State Forestry Administration said.

Illegal Ivory Trade

Besides this funding, the State Forestry Administration, which manages the Ivory trade, said the Chinese government has provided numerous opportunities for capacity building to hundreds of officials from Kenya and Africa for wildlife conservation.

“We have been organizing international training and exchanges on information and technologies, providing financial and technical assistance to related countries and working with other countries to investigate trafficking cases.” China’s State Forestry Department officials said.

China has come under fire for allegedly opening its doors to illegally smuggled wild products in the past.

This accusation according to Chinese officials is to a large extent unfounded, since in their opinion, the communist party led country has been doing so much in the last few years to prevent trade in wildlife products.

“We have one of the toughest laws in the land. China has promulgated a series of laws and regulations on wildlife conservation. Accordingly, illegal purchase, transportation, and sales of ivory and its products are severely being punished.” Charged Mr. Wang.

Tougher Penalties

Records at the department indeed show that from 2012 to 2014, 458 people were arrested on suspicion of smuggling ivory. Those caught with ivory worth more than $145,000 (approximately Kshs.14,500,000) were sentenced to at least 10 years in jail.

The officials are adamant that China does not condone practices which affect the conservation of environment and wild animals. They blamed this perception on misinformation which they disclosed is the next battlefront in efforts for ecological construction.

“Our penalties on illegal wildlife trade are the most severe around the world. That is the truth. It is a fact.” Insisted Mr. Li Tiansong, who works at SFA’s publicity center.

Under extremely serious circumstances of a crime, the Chinese officials say the criminals are sentenced to life imprisonment and confiscation of property.

“Endangered wildlife and its products including Ivory, tiger bones and Rhino horns are prohibited from illegal entry and exit via carriage, consignment or email.” Mr. Wang insisted.

A report published by the China Daily shows that 12 out of 24 ivory processing companies have been closed down in the last three months by the Beijing-based administration. The report further says the number of ivory trade retailers has been reduced from 149 to 94 so far.

The Chinese government has continually affirmed its position on the matter maintaining that all commercial processing and trading in ivory will be banned at the end of the year.

International Cooperation

The state forestry department says China has joined many other countries and international organizations to stage out inter-continental anti-trafficking operations on endangered species. One such operation is “Cobra”.

As a result, China says more than 850 trafficking cases on endangered species were cracked down during the operation. In a report at the department, nearly 300 cases among them were uncovered in China.

The forestry officials disclosed that since Premier Li’s visit to Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Angola in May 2014, a number of programs have been put in place to lift cooperation efforts on conservation between Africa and China.

“China has signed bilateral agreements on wildlife protection with Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa so far. China has provided equipment to these countries to increase conservation efforts.” Mr. Wang said.

The Chinese officials further disclosed that experts from China have been visiting Africa to carry out awareness on how to build a comprehensive program on dealing with illegal trade.

Nonetheless, the State Forestry Department admits that a lot still needs to be done to strengthen conservation efforts.

On its part, the officials said Beijing will strengthen publicity, education and international cooperation, and work with the international community to address relevant challenges, breaking new ground in wildlife conservation.

