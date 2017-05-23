First Lady inspects sporting facilities ahead of IAAF championships

By PSCU

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Tuesday made an extensive inspection of sporting and accommodation facilities at Kasarani Sports Centre and Kenyatta University ahead of the July 12-16 International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World U18 championships.

At both Kenyatta University and Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), the First Lady was assured that preparations and ongoing renovations are about 90 per cent complete and ready for the iconic youth championships.

She is the current patron of the Biennial IAAF World U18 championships.

At Kenyatta university where she had gone to open the International Conference on Reproductive Health, the First Lady found time to tour some of the accommodation facilities that include 6 hostel blocks with a 2000-room capacity at the institution’s Sports village.

Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina led the First Lady’s entourage during the inspection of the facilities including the Kitchens

A total of 2000 athletes of various disciplines are expected in Nairobi in July where they will be representing over 150 countries from all over the world.

At the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) where most of the games will take place, W-U18 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chief Executive Officer of the championships Mwangi Muthee said the renovations being undertaken at the facility are on course and assured the First Lady that his team is sure to meet the deadlines.

Besides the sporting fraternity drawn globally, thousands of other visitors are also expected in the country to have a first-hand experience of Kenya, a country recognized internationally as a powerhouse of long distance runners.

During the previous 9 editions of the IAAF W-U18 championships held in Poland, Germany, Canada, Morocco, Czech Republic, Italy, France, Ukraine and Colombia, Kenya always emerged between positions 1-3 beating many other world sporting giants.

At the inaugural 1999 IAAF W-U18 championships in Poland , Kenya emerged position one after beating 150 other countries, a feat Kenyan Athletes repeated in 2009 when they retained position 1 in Italy after thrashing 169 other countries.

Kenya emerged in position 2 in other international championships in 2001(Germany), 2005 (Morocco), 2007 ( Czech Republic), 2011 ( France), 2013 ( Ukraine) and 2015 in Colombia.

Only once in 2003 was Kenya relegated to position 3 in when 153 countries competed in Canada.

Sporting enthusiasts are optimistic that no country can beat Kenya (in Athletics) at home during the forthcoming championships.

The First Lady launched the IAAF World U-18 campionships website on February 28 at Kasarani.

During the launch, the First Lady said the championships provide a great opportunity to recognize and appreciate the diverse sporting abilities of youth from across the world, Kenya included.