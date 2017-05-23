Kenya on high alert after Manchester terror attack

By James Rono/Margaret Kalekye

The Kenyan police Tuesday stepped up surveillance across the country in the wake of Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester City, UK, where 22 people were killed and more than 50 others wounded.

The terror attack occurred during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande, causing panic in the 21,000-capacity venue after what eyewitnesses described as a huge bomb-like bang.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet in a statement said police officers are under orders to step up vigilance across the country following the UK’s terror attack.

Boinnet also urged members of the public to report anything suspicious.

Kenya faces threats from Somalia-based Al Shabaab terrorists who have previously staged numerous attacks in various parts of the country – including the deadly 2015 Garissa University attack where 147 people, mainly students were killed.

This comes as President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke with Prime Minister Theresa May, assuring her of his government’s support

Kenya knows what it is like to suffer a tragedy such as this. So our hearts go out to the U.K., and especially to the families which have woken to devastating news this morning” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta condemned the attack terming it cowardly, with a renewed pledge to fight terrorism.

“We share a long history with the UK; we remain allies and partners. We will stand with her and with her country in the fight against extremism”