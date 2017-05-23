Police officer charged with concealing evidence in a murder case

By Anthony Kaikai

A police officer has been charged with concealing evidence in a murder case of a Nairobi businessman who was killed while on vacation at a beach resort in Kilifi County.

Sergeant Abdi Sheikh was charged before Malindi Chief Magistrate Julie Oseko with three counts that included conspiracy to impede evidence.

The court earlier dismissed his application seeking to prevent prosecutors from charging him in relation to the murder of Jimmy Jagatram Baburam at a beach resort in Kilifi on July 26, 2015.

Abdi who is a former investigation officer attached to Watamu Police Station, was charged with receiving a bribe of 25,000 shillings and 20,000 to compromise investigation and conceal murder evidence.

His co accused, Amina Shiraz, the wife of the murder victim, who is also facing murder charges before a Mombasa court has already denied the charges and secured release on a 200,000 shillings cash bail.

An American national identified as Jacob Schmalzle was also charged before the court but he is now on the run.

The hearing is slated for June 26th 2017.