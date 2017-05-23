Suspect in murder of three children detained for more days

By Ben Chumba

The main suspect in the abduction and murder of three children belonging to Kapsoya ward political aspirant James Ratemo has been detained for 10 more days.

The children’s uncle Enock Onsanze will remain behind bars to allow police to complete investigations in Eldoret and Trans Nzoia where the bodies of the three children were found.

Eldoret chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa said the prosecution should amend its charges to include murder charges after investigation in three areas are completed.

The suspect who was last seen with the children was arrested on Friday.

Clifford Nyamweya aged six, five-year-old Dan Nyamweya and Glen Ongaki aged three were reportedly last seen with their uncle in Eldoret town, moments after they were abducted on their way to Church.

Their bodies were found dumped in River Nzoia.

The prosecution is focusing its probe on the people the suspect had been communicating with on phone.

The case will be mentioned on 6th June 2017.

Elsewhere, the high court has directed ODM to appoint a new candidate to contest for the Taita Taveta governor post overruling a decision by the political parties’ dispute tribunal which declared John Mruttu the winner.

Justice Jessi Less further directed the party to comply with their laws in appointing the candidate.

In the appeal Thomas Mwadeghu had asked the high court to reverse the political parties dispute tribunal ruling and direct the party to award him with the nomination certificate.