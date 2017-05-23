Strict rules threaten to lock out Presidential aspirants

By KBC Reporters

A number of independent presidential candidates are worried that they might be locked out of the August poll.

The candidates claim the requirement of 48,000 signatures for endorsement is an uphill task for many and could narrow down the race to those candidates backed by their political parties.

Their fear came as IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati promised that the commission will be guided by the law in clearing all aspirants.

“All candidates are equal and for us as IEBC; when someone presents their credentials and they’re accepted, they are a presidential candidate and there is no two horse race or something like that,” he said.

According to the Elections Act, the persons who nominate a presidential candidate shall be members of the candidate’s political party and those who nominate an independent presidential candidate shall not be members of any political party.

Chebukati said the Commission‘s mandate is to uphold the law adding that those aggrieved can move to the courts for interpretation of the laws.

The electoral body outlined the requirements needed by the commission to be cleared for the August ballot.

Among the requirements is 2,000 signatures from majority of the counties, a requirements that will hit hard majority of Independent Candidates who must be backed by 48,000 signatures from Kenyans not affiliated to any political party.

President aspirants as part of the requirements are also required to submitted to the electoral body their campaign schedules before the before the official period kicks off on 28th of May.

The Electoral Commission has in the meantime assured stakeholders of a clean voters register even as pressure continues to mount on the electoral body to adopt inclusivity in the process.

Elsewhere, NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga claims misplaced priorities in the government are driving up the cost of living.

Raila took issue with the Galana-Kalalu irrigation projects which he termed a noble initiative but was captured by corruption and mismanagement.

The NASA presidential candidate skipped a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to receive delegations among them defectors from Isiolo, Baringo and West Pokot ahead of the NASA’s scheduled rallies in the three counties beginning Wednesday.

Raila accused the Jubilee administration of doing nothing to bring down the current high cost of living.

Raila promised subsidized secondary education if NASA comes to power after the August polls.