Azuri technologies to provide solar satellite television

By Ronald Owili

Two years after the digital migration, some more than five million Kenyans in remote parts of the country still do not have access to variety of television and radio content primarily due to lack of electricity connection.

This is the gap Azuri Technologies seeks to bridge with its PayGo solar satellite television system targeting those not connected to the national grid.

Broadcast and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere says using off-grid power generators for a wide reach of television content will also bring about much needed competition in the sector.

The completion of digital migration in the first quarter of 2015 has given rise to numerous television and fm radio stations with the release of spectrum.

To date, 60 new television stations and 130 fm stations have been established. However, most of the five million plus Kenyans in remote areas are yet to benefit on account of electricity connection challenges.

UK based Azuri technologies says its Paygo satellite tv which leverages on solar energy will help consumers to access 54 tv and 21 fm stations via satellite provided by pay tv provider Zuku.

Under the deal, consumers will pay 95,000 shillings via mobile money transfer service over a two and a half year period.

Itemere says the new technology which taps off-grid power generators will bridge the gap in access to tv content among the rural population.

Azuri currently has operation in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana and Nigeria.