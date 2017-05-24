Community elders help KWS security team recover six elephant tusks

By KNA

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) security team in Meru National Park has recovered six elephant tusks, thanks to a new strategy of working closely with elders from local communities in the fight against poaching.

Using the same strategy, the team has unraveled the identity of three suspected poachers who recently killed two elephants whose carcasses were discovered in the precincts of Bisanadi National Reserve recently.

The suspects are said to have gone into hiding since the start of the joint KWS and local Community meetings for fear of the reprisals. The elders have promised to arrest and hand over the suspects to KWS when they resurface.

A series of meetings between KWS and the local community are scheduled in coming days to address a number of wildlife security related challenges.

In the beginning of the month, KWS security operations team in Meru National Park while on routine wildlife patrols at Magado area near Bisanadi National Reserve received information from the local community that there were two elephant carcasses, which had been sighted by herdsmen.

The security officers swiftly moved to the said location in the company of two members of community who had given out the information.

The officers managed to locate the two carcasses and also established the cause of death for both elephants as gunshots. In both cases, the tusks had been hacked off, an indication of poaching.

The team thereafter mobilized a number of elders from the community within the area and held a meeting.

The meeting was strategically meant to unearth the perpetrators and recover the missing trophies. The elders promised the KWS team to come back for feedback after four days. The four days were to lapse last Wednesday.

The elders called KWS Commander of the area early on the morning of last Wednesday requesting for more days. The request was granted but setting a new date for last Friday.

On the agreed day, local community elders called the commander of KWS security team telling him that the trophies had been recovered and that KWS should proceed to Eskot town where they were to meet with the elders and have the trophies handed over to them.