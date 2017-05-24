Equity Group shareholders declare dividend of Kshs. 2 per share

By Claire Wanja

Equity Group shareholders have declared and approved a first and final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2016 of Kshs. 2.

During the Group’s 13th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday in Nairobi, the Shareholders also approved the change of name of the company from Equity Group Holdings Limited to Equity Group Holdings Plc in line with new regulatory provisions.

Speaking during the presentation to the shareholders, Equity Group Holdings Limited Chairman, Dr. Peter Munga said that it is undertaking various innovative measures geared towards enhancing service delivery, innovations and interventions with an end goal of delivering customer delight.

The shareholders were taken through the activities the Group had undertaken throughout 2016 and its future plans.

Prof. Isaac Muthure Macharia is the new Chairman of Equity Bank (Kenya) Board. Meanwhile Dr. Peter Munga, David Ansell and Helen Gichohi were re-elected back to the Group Board while AdilPopat retired by rotation in accordance with guidelines of Company Articles of Association.

Equity Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. James Mwangi noted that as much as last year was a difficult one for all industry stakeholders, the bank is committed to advancing strong and effective governance practices driven by the shareholders themselves.

He also recognized the vital role that the bank is playing in driving the innovation agenda which he said was in response to the evolving customer behavior and needs.