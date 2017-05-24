Four Kenyan clubs to feature in SportPesa Super Cup

By Bernard Okumu

Four Kenyan clubs, Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Tusker FC and Nakuru All Stars will feature in the inaugural edition of SportPesa Super Cup which will be staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from June 5th.

The four will join Simba SC, Yanga SC and Singida United in the seven team tourney. Apart from Tusker FC, the other six are sponsored by the betting firm.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the Arsenal training workshop organized by the Kenya Football Federation, FKF, in partnership with Sportpesa and Arsenal Football club, will be held at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Nairobi.

Coaches from 18 KPL sides, 18 National Super League clubs, 16 Women Premier League outfits are set to take part in the course set to run from 29th May-June 2nd .