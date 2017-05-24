Kenyans urged to evaluate actions of politicians

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday urged Kenyans to evaluate the actions of politicians known for using deceptive rhetoric but who in reality do not have their interests at heart.

The President made the statement when he visited Lamu County and addressed a political rally.

He urged the residents to put the leaders in opposition on a scale using their actions when they were in government.

The President said politicians like opposition leader Raila Odinga, who are fond of falsely claiming that members of the Muslim community are marginalized in the current Administration, did much less when he was in a position of authority.

He said the reality is the opposite of Odinga’s claims because members of the Muslim community hold more senior positions in the Jubilee Government than at any other time.

He said Jubilee does not discriminate on religion or region, adding that Muslims hold significant positions of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

The President cited Cabinet Secretaries Amina Mohammed (Foreign), Adan Mohamed (Industrialisation), Hassan Wario (Sports), Najib Balala (Tourism).

“Let the ODM leader Raila Odinga tell Muslims what he did for them when he had 20 Cabinet slots in the Coalition Government,” the President challenged the opposition chief.

He said the Jubilee Government has appointed more Muslims to other senior government positions including parastatal chairmen and ambassadors than any previous administration.

The President at the same time announced the lifting of the ban on night fishing and night curfew that had been imposed due to security concerns in Lamu.

The President said the curfew has been lifted for the fasting period which starts next week as he wished all Muslims a blessed month of Ramadan.

He said the Jubilee Government has been committed to boost the development of the County, which was one of the regions that were marginalized under previous regimes.

The President pointed out that the Lapsset project is on course and the first ship will dock at Lamu Port at the end of next year.

“Jubilee has fulfilled its promises to the Lamu people, Electricity connections have been extended to Faza Island. King Fahd Hospital has modern facilities and medical equipment after the government allocated Ksh200 million and title deeds have been issued to residents,” said President Kenyatta.

The President also pointed out that the Jubilee Government has answered the decades-old wish of the people of Lamu to have a tarmac road. He said the construction of the Witu-Lamu road has started and will be completed by early next year.

He also said negotiations are on for the construction of Lamu-Isiolo road.

The President said he will be back to issue more title deeds to the residents.

President Kenyatta also said Lamu Girls, which has been elevated to a national school, will get Ksh20m to boost its facilities.

He said the funding will come together with the County’s share of the Sh5 billion the government has allocated for schools in the country.

Deputy President William Ruto said the development initiatives of Jubilee have been felt in Lamu.

He said 15,000 homesteads in Lamu had access to electricity in 2013 but now the number has risen to 45,000 people.

The Deputy President added that whereas 1,000 people were in the cash transfer programme; today, 3,000 people above 65 years are receiving Ksh 2,500 a year.

“Jubilee can account for the four and a half years it was in government. The opposition should account for the many decades they were in government” said he Deputy President.

Majority Leader of the National Assembly Adan Duale accused the opposition leader of engaging in empty rhetoric when in reality the section of the coalition government he controlled oversaw the theft of public land in Lamu.

He said 500,000 acres of land was stolen during the coalition government when the Minister in charge was James Orengo.

He noted that it’s President Kenyatta who intervened to revoke the allocation to ensure locals get what is rightful theirs.

Others who spoke were Jubilee Governor nominee for Lamu Fahim Twaha, Senate nominee Charles Nyachae (Kisii), Cabinet Secretaries Najib Balala (Tourism), Dan Kazungu (Mining) and Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation).