KNCHR seeks clarification on aspirants vetting process

By Christine Muchira/Silas Mwiti

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has moved to the Supreme Court seeking clarification on standards to be used while vetting aspirants for the different political positions.

The commission said the law was not clear on the process to be followed even as the working group assembled by the Attorney General on vetting gears up for the strenuous exercise.

KNHCR Vice chairperson George Morara said the rulings by the high court on vetting were not clear adding that the determination by the top court will help in clearing the aspirants.

Morara said chapter six of the constitution was clear on who should vie for a political position noting that the AG’s working group should consider the ethical standard in the vetting as opposed to the criminal one.

“We are going back to the Supreme Court on 21st next month where we will be given directions on the way forward although in our case we have sought for the ethical standard to be used,” said Morara.

He said when ordinary Kenyans apply for jobs, various ethical procedures are keenly followed adding that the same should be done to politicians and state officers.

“For a Kenyan to get a job he/she must get clearance from the police, higher Education Loans Board, Credit Reference Bureau, EACC among others and we cannot subject them to such a rigorous process and leave politicians just like that,” he added.

Morara cited the expulsion of former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza from Judiciary and Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu when he wanted to be the chair of TARDA as examples of how ethical standards could be used to vet candidates in key positions.

“We need credible leaders and we should hold them to account and as such we want all of them subjected to ethical vetting in all key areas where appointive or elective” he said.

At the same time the senior official called on the IEBC to hasten the process of cleaning up the register so that Kenyans can have faith in it.

Morara said in 2013 there were challenges over ‘multiplicity of registers’ saying that residents were looking forward to open, fair and credible election and cleaning up of it was one of the factors.

Adding that, “The register has some two million voters who Due to attrition and other factors have died and this is what we want cleared before the general election”.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of a human rights workshop at the Great Rift Valley Lodge in Naivasha, Morara said the commission had trained over 120 staff on campaign monitoring and would be sent to 33 counties.

“The officers will join another 84 monitors who will camp at the counties outlined to observe how politicians will carry out their campaigns that are due next month” said Morara.