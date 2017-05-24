Nurses threaten to resume nationwide strike

By Margaret Kalekye

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has threatened to mobilise its members to resume a nationwide strike if a Collective Bargaining Agreement they signed is not implemented.

Addressing journalists Wednesday, the union boss Seth Panyako said they had issued a 14 day strike notice to the government.

He said the collective agreement entered between the union and the two level of governments was yet to be registered in court.

“Despite reaching an agreement on the CBA, the county governments are delaying to register the CBA at the court” he stated.

The union blamed the county governments for frustrating nurses by failing to sign the return to work formula.

He accused Council of Governors CEO Jackline Mogeni of being a stumbling block in the signing and registration of the CBA at the Court.

The nurses are also questioning why the ministry of health has stopped the payment of their service allowance without consultation.

Nurses working at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital have declared to down their tools from Thursday next week

More to follow…