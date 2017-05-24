Three police officers killed in Liboi attack

By Emily Kenik

Three police officers were Wednesday morning killed and two others injured when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kulan, Liboi area, Garissa County.

According to the area Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh the officers were on patrol when their vehicle hit a landmine at 6.30am.

Other officers injured in the attack have been flown to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

Sale said efforts to flush out the militants will include arresting and prosecuting citizens abetting terrorism will continue.

The attack comes a day after the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet warned that Al Shabaab terrorists are planning to cross over into the country to launch attacks at the border areas.

Boinnet is now urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security forces.

“Should anyone sight anything out the ordinary, the matter should be report promptly to the nearest police station, or security officers or call the toll free numbers 999,911,912” said the police boss in a statement.

The attack comes in the wake of the Manchester bombing in which 22 people died.